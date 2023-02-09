Current cases:
23CV0094: Tawana Walker v. John Logue, Administrator, BWC, Navistar, Inc, bureau of workers comp appeal.
23CV0095: Lauren Crane v. Columbia Gas of Ohio, Inc., Community Insurance Company, Benjamin Dehart, Jane and/or John Doe 1-5, Names and Addresses Unknown, Cameron Mooney, USAA Casualty Insurance Company, punitive & compensatory damages.
23CV0096: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Angela Cofer, Christopher Cofer, foreclosure.
Marriage licenses:
Jennifer Williams, 46, of New Carlisle, transportation disp. v. Delino Tapia, 52, of New Carlisle. installer.
Property transfers:
John B. and Jeri L. Cushman to Westfall Family Investments LLC, 1240-1242 Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $561,000.
John B. and Jeri L. Cushman to Westfall Family Investments LLC, 1306-1308 Juniper Drive, Springfield; $561,000.
Thomas M. and Karen S. Brodbeck to Candice Marie McClintock, 1649 Winding Trail, Springfield; $252,000.
Thomas L. Ware to Carmella L. Ware, 1301 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; none.
John W. Burns to Don Washington, 1623 Wittenberg Blvd., Springfield; $90,000.
Susan Y. Richardson to Susan Y. Williams, 1606 Wittenberg Blvd., Springfield; none.
Jackie and Ellen McPeek to Tina Grafton, 1569 Center Blvd., Springfield; $75,000.
Armon Rentals LLC to Jayvon Wells, 234-236 E. Rose St., Springfield; $5,000.
Valerie K. and Larry W. Hensely to Jeremiah M. Kamau, 407-409 Rice St., Springfield; $57,000.
Dark Green Investments LLC to Edwin Alvarado, 1832 Clay St., Springfield; $11,500.
Jerry L. Rude to Lora and Douglas Chinn Shaffer, 427 Gallagher St., Springfield; $8,500.