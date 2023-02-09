BreakingNews
Funeral services set for Springfield grandmother who died in shooting
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
50 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0094: Tawana Walker v. John Logue, Administrator, BWC, Navistar, Inc, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0095: Lauren Crane v. Columbia Gas of Ohio, Inc., Community Insurance Company, Benjamin Dehart, Jane and/or John Doe 1-5, Names and Addresses Unknown, Cameron Mooney, USAA Casualty Insurance Company, punitive & compensatory damages.

23CV0096: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Angela Cofer, Christopher Cofer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jennifer Williams, 46, of New Carlisle, transportation disp. v. Delino Tapia, 52, of New Carlisle. installer.

Property transfers:

John B. and Jeri L. Cushman to Westfall Family Investments LLC, 1240-1242 Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $561,000.

John B. and Jeri L. Cushman to Westfall Family Investments LLC, 1306-1308 Juniper Drive, Springfield; $561,000.

Thomas M. and Karen S. Brodbeck to Candice Marie McClintock, 1649 Winding Trail, Springfield; $252,000.

Thomas L. Ware to Carmella L. Ware, 1301 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; none.

John W. Burns to Don Washington, 1623 Wittenberg Blvd., Springfield; $90,000.

Susan Y. Richardson to Susan Y. Williams, 1606 Wittenberg Blvd., Springfield; none.

Jackie and Ellen McPeek to Tina Grafton, 1569 Center Blvd., Springfield; $75,000.

Armon Rentals LLC to Jayvon Wells, 234-236 E. Rose St., Springfield; $5,000.

Valerie K. and Larry W. Hensely to Jeremiah M. Kamau, 407-409 Rice St., Springfield; $57,000.

Dark Green Investments LLC to Edwin Alvarado, 1832 Clay St., Springfield; $11,500.

Jerry L. Rude to Lora and Douglas Chinn Shaffer, 427 Gallagher St., Springfield; $8,500.

In Other News
1
Funeral services set for Springfield grandmother who died in shooting
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Northeastern schools close because of bus staff shortage
4
Miami University basketball games free this weekend for...
5
Clark County grand jury: Man killed mother and deputy, then died in...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top