Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

23CV0428: Kenny Smoot v. Stephanie McCloud, administrator, Whitehall, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0429: Jamie Hough v. BRB US Inc., action for money.

23CV0430: Discover Bank v. Sean Evanshine, action for money.

23CV0431: IH Credit Union v. Katelyn N. Shaffer, action for money.

23CV0432: Clark County Treasurer, Quicken Loans, LLC., Rocket Mortgage, LLC. v. Donald Worting, Unknown Spouse of Donald Worting, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Abraham L. Greene to Daryn A. Coleman, 440 Whaley Road, New Carlisle; $320,000.

Michael Johnson to John O’Neil, 960 Narcissus Drive, New Carlisle; $154,900.

David A. and Vivian J. Finfrock to Vivian J. Finfrock, 545 Caldwell Circle, New Carlisle; none.

Kerry V. Smith to Wayne Concrete LLC, 32 Dogwood Road, Medway; $26,000.

Christina L. Sensenbrenner to Justin A. Shaffer, 419 W. Carpenter Drive, New Carlisle; $132,000.

Joshua W. and Nicole J. Schilling to Taryn C. and Michael A. Wheatley, 3989 Tomahawk Drive, Medway; $255,000.

McHome Remodeling LLC to Ruby Readnower, 613 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $290,000.

Ryan W. and Amanda F. Carsten to Timothy and Brian Hart, 308 S. Adams St., New Carlisle; $150,000.

Mary and Tyler Webb to Ryan and Autumn Truesdell, 1003 Langdale Ave., New Carlisle; $195,000.

