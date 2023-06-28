Current cases:
23CV0428: Kenny Smoot v. Stephanie McCloud, administrator, Whitehall, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.
23CV0429: Jamie Hough v. BRB US Inc., action for money.
23CV0430: Discover Bank v. Sean Evanshine, action for money.
23CV0431: IH Credit Union v. Katelyn N. Shaffer, action for money.
23CV0432: Clark County Treasurer, Quicken Loans, LLC., Rocket Mortgage, LLC. v. Donald Worting, Unknown Spouse of Donald Worting, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Abraham L. Greene to Daryn A. Coleman, 440 Whaley Road, New Carlisle; $320,000.
Michael Johnson to John O’Neil, 960 Narcissus Drive, New Carlisle; $154,900.
David A. and Vivian J. Finfrock to Vivian J. Finfrock, 545 Caldwell Circle, New Carlisle; none.
Kerry V. Smith to Wayne Concrete LLC, 32 Dogwood Road, Medway; $26,000.
Christina L. Sensenbrenner to Justin A. Shaffer, 419 W. Carpenter Drive, New Carlisle; $132,000.
Joshua W. and Nicole J. Schilling to Taryn C. and Michael A. Wheatley, 3989 Tomahawk Drive, Medway; $255,000.
McHome Remodeling LLC to Ruby Readnower, 613 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $290,000.
Ryan W. and Amanda F. Carsten to Timothy and Brian Hart, 308 S. Adams St., New Carlisle; $150,000.
Mary and Tyler Webb to Ryan and Autumn Truesdell, 1003 Langdale Ave., New Carlisle; $195,000.