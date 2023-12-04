23CV0794: SAC Finance Inc. v. Valerie M. Lebaroff, breach of contract.

23CV0795: Country Classic Rentals LLC v. Katie Eckart, Scott Eckart, Thomas Jicha, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lauren E. Whaley, 28, of Springfield, medical technologist and Aaron T. Eaton, 28, of Springfield, sales manager.

Ashley L. Sowers, 36, of Springfield, homemaker and Logan D. Branham, 37, of Springfield, HVAC tech.

Christy B. Prickett, 30, of Springfield, assistant director and Jeffrey L. Wooten, Jr., 45, of Springfield, mechanic.

Adeline R. Belcher, 18, of Springfield, retail associate and Charles E. Sylvester, 18, of Springfield, customer service.

Jessica M. Minnick, 36, of Medway, clinic manager and Glenn H. Tate, II, 44, of Medway, auto detailer.

Kyle M. Headings, 22, of Mechanicsburg, electrician and Kassidy A. Moore, 24, of South Vienna, teacher.

Property transfers:

Bryan and Beth Szekacs to Debra and Paul D. Little, Jr., 2208 Sunnyland Blvd., Springfield; $157,000.

Drake and Carolyn Dingeman to Drake D. Dingeman and Carolyn Himes, 395 Tollhouse Road, Springfield; none.

Kenneth R. and Melissa D. Hambrick to Kenneth R. Hambrick, 190 Beech Drive, Springfield; none.

William E. and Cynthia M. LaVelle to Nicole and Jesse Roberts, 109 Fairview Ave., Springfield; $200,000.

Rebecca Stute to Nathan J. and Kelsi T. Black, 3802 S. Eva Circle, Springfield; $415,000.

Michael L. Gilliland to Jason Hall and Samantha Sutton, 4060 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $165,000.

Steven R. Sahle to Karen Sahle, 280 Forest Drive, Springfield; none.

Robert S. Klukan to Richard and Tarole Lloyd, 3580 Towerwood Court, Springfield; $415,000.

Ryan M. Copeland to Bryan and Beth Szekacs, 1931 Old Coach Drive, Springfield; $235,900.