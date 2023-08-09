Current cases:

23CV0524: JPMorgan Chase Bank vs. Jonathan T. Bowshier, breach of contract.

23CV0525: U.S. Bank National Association vs. Garfield Parker, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Shea M. Redmon, 32, of New Carlisle, customer service and Harvey Maldonado, 35, of New Carlisle, janitor.

Richelle L. Weesner, 67, of Springfield, retired and Daniel J. Moorman, 65, retired.

Bo A. Watts, 30, of Mechanicsburg, welder and Katelyn E. Brumit, 31, of Mechanicsburg, teacher.

Kaelyn S. Bertsch, 25, of Springfield, student and Scott W. Blackburn, 25, of Springfield, physical therapist.

Property transfers:

Punjasahib Investment Company to The City of Springfield Ohio, 325 W. Columbia St., Springfield; none.

Punjasahib Investment Company to The City of Springfield Ohio, 22, 26, 30 N. Plum St., Springfield; none.

Singh Properties LLC to The City of Springfield Ohio, 14, 16 N. Plum St., Springfield; none.

Singh Properties LLC to The City of Springfield Ohio, 15-21 Memorial Place, Springfield; none.

Singh Properties LLC to The City of Springfield Ohio, 146 S. Boradmoor Blvd., Springfield; $379,000.

Cris A. and Teresa D. Rexrode to Teresa D. Rexrode, 448 Glenapple Drive, New Carlisle; none.

John C. and Joann R. Davis to John C. Davis, 395 Winchester St., New Carlisle; none.