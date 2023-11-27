Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0777: Mariner Finance LLC v. Paul Rider, action for money.

23CV0778: Mariner Finance LLV v. Terri Rivas, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Miguelito L. Jerome, 31, of Springfield, entrepreneur and Virginelle M. Vincent, 27, of Springfield, tutor.

