Current cases:
23CV0777: Mariner Finance LLC v. Paul Rider, action for money.
23CV0778: Mariner Finance LLV v. Terri Rivas, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Miguelito L. Jerome, 31, of Springfield, entrepreneur and Virginelle M. Vincent, 27, of Springfield, tutor.
