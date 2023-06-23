Current cases:

23CV0411: Keybank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Heirs , Beneficiaries, fiduciaries, Devisees and Donees of Christine K. Dick, Deceased, foreclosure.

23CV0412: Citibank, N.A., not in it individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-5 v. Mary Johnson, foreclosure.

23CV0413: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Not Inits Individual Capacity, But Soley as Ownertrustee for Citigoup Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-RP3 v. Clark County, Ohio Treasurer, Deanne M. Steele, Todd A. Steele, foreclosure.

23CV0414: John Craven General Agency Inc. v. AA-Craven Bail Bonds, Kimberly Ackley, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Ashley M. Inscho, 30, of Noblesville, IN, preschool teacher and Jonathan R. Simmons, 32, of Noblesville, IN, hospitality manager.

Nathaniel J. Risner, 25, of West Liberty, KY, service technician and Hannah N. Eldridge, 24, of Springfield, team leader.

Olivia A. Tincher, 22, of Springfield, teacher and Kaelan E. Lemen, 21, of Springfield, Clark County JFS.

Property transfers:

Daniel S. Andrews to Jasper LLC, 1429 Nagley St., Springfield; $40,000.

Carson Halsey to Kiley T. Thornburg, 1568 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $90,000.

Dianne Alig to Joshua K. and Brittany D. Ziegler, 1900 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $135,000.

Josh Koronich and Ryan Christopher to Prestige Partnership Propertis LLC, 417-417 ½ Willard Ave., Springfield; none.

James Klontz to Orion Rose and Myrine Rodgers, 644 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $64,000.

Jack A. Maynard to Angela J. Penwell, 828 Lafayette Ave., Springfield; none.

Barbara F. Frey to Terri Bowermaster, 1928 Maryland Ave., Springfield; none.

Monty L. and Diane R. Corvin to Diane R. Corvin, 826 E. Cecil St., Springfield; none.