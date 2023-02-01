BreakingNews
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0064: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Mackenzie Walton Bostic, action for money.

23CV0065: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Amanda Warner, action for money.

23CV0066: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Tatiana Evans, action for money.

23CV0067: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Charles Lang, action for money.

23CV0068: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Andrea Hayslip, John Doe Unknown Spouse of Andrea Hayslip, foreclosure.

23CV0069: MidFirst Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Discover Bank issuer of Discover Card by its Servicing Agent Discover Financial SVCS, Inc, Tobin Price, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Tobin Price if any, The United States of America, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Michael Lockett, 30, of New Carlisle, federal employee and Nikoleta Stoykova, 32, of New Carlisle, unemployed.

Property transfers:

James William and Sharon K. Arlt to Brooke N. Metz, 305 Gruen Drive, Springfield; $115,000.

George F. and Karin M. West to Karin West, 2750 Lexington Ave., Springfield; none.

Judith A. McGregor to Thomas W. McGregor, 2915 E. High St., Springfield; $125,000.

Shelby L. and Rebecca M. Dunn to Tara M. Brown, 638 S. Clairmont, Springfield; $119,500.

Edward Straley to Michael Slocum, 636 Reading Drive, Springfield; $100,000.

