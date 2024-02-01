23CV0105: Terrance E. Locke v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Topre America Corp, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0106: The Richwood Banking Company, successor by merger to Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield v. Mark E. Hastings, action for money.

23CV0107: Union Savings Bank v. Robbin Medley, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, The Unknown Heirs at Law or Under the Will, if any, of Jon A. Spears, Deceased, Treasurer of Clark County Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Robbin Medley, foreclosure.

23CV0108: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Andy Craft, Christopher Craft, Laura Craft, Timothy Craft, Lisa Ivey, Robert Ivey, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Christopher Craft, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Timothy Craft, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Andy Craft, John Doe and/or Jane Doe, the Unknown Heirs, Administrators, Executors, Devisees, Legatees and Assigns of Margaret Craft, Addresses Unknown, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Laura Craft, Lizbeth Lipker, Peter Lipker, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., Lucretia Ofzky, Robert Ofzky, State of Ohio Medicaid Estate Recovery Unit, Leslie White, Max White, foreclosure.

23CV0109: Marilyn J. Agee v. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Sheild, Dan E. Knasel, Safeco Insurance Company, personal injury.

Property transfers:

Jennifer Roe to A1 Property Solutions LLC, 5487 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $2,800.

APNJ Properties LLC to Harmony Properties of Ohio LLC, 6780 E. National Road, South Charleston; $250,000.

Chris Grim to Cody A. and Shelby P. Cooper, 40 Jamestown Road, South Charleston; $262,000.

John R. and Tonya S. Roberds to Enon P&C LLC, 4460 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $0.

Betty Zeller to Shirley J. Price, 2104 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $219,900.

Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Sherman Garrison Properties LLC, 2643 Hustead Road, Springfield; $59,000.