Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
9 minutes ago

Property transfers:

Heather Ann Rodgers to Gabrielle Mish, 5039 Kerns Road, Springfield; $101,000

Vickie L. Northup to Brenda G. Wheatley, 370 Forest Dr., Springfield; $175,000

Kylie N. Comer to Tonya D. Chipps, 3416 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $95,000

Barbara R. Lay to Aug Property Investments LLC, 2320 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $166,000

Rhett Skillings Wise to Ronald E. Quick, 2220 E. Possum Road, Springfield; no fee

Lori L. Mitchell to Chrisopher and Lori L. Mitchell, 2155 Green Knoll Dr., Springfield; no fee

Robo Group LLC to Billie Jane and David Sean Sears, 1490 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $705,000

James E. Upton to Monica Ann Upton, 2581 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; no fee

John C. Williams to Mindy Cunningham, 2842 Oletha Ave., Springfield; no fee

Sandra A. Mathews to Mellanie K. Toles, 1741 Villa Road, Springfield; $163,400

Lisa R. Cantrell to Bradley Armstrong and Erin Ruby, 2115 Kittyhawk Ave., Springfield; $234,500

Marilyn E. Neff to Margaret A. Roberts Trustee, 35 Oakmont Ct., Springfield; $237,000

Dorothy Skinner to Timothy L. Rigel, 712 Grandview Dr. N., Springfield; $105,000

