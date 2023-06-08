Current cases:
23CV0360: Springfield City Schools Board of Education v. Clark County Board of Revision, HPIII Dayton LLC, John S. Federer Clark County Auditor, notice of appeal/civil.
23CV0361: U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM Trust 2023-NR1 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2023-NR1 v. Capital One Bank, Capital One Bank USA, NA, Christine A. Stumbo, Christine Ann Stumbo, The Unknown Heirs at law or Under the Will, if any, of Roger W. Stumbo aka Roger Wayne Stumbo, Deceased, Address Unknown, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Christine A. Stumbo aka Christine Ann Stumbo, foreclosure.
23CV0362: MidFirst Bank v. Capital One Bank USA, N.A., Clark County Treasurer, Midland Funding LLC doing business in Ohio as Midland Funding DE LLC, Bowen Rodgers, Danielle Rodgers, Danielle M. Rodgers, State of Ohio, Department of Taxations, foreclosure.
23CV0363: American Express National Bank v. Belinda Gaier, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Nicholas W. Lloyd, 29, of Springfield, farmer and Sarah E. Agle, 24, of Springfield, accountant.
Ray E. Anderson, Jr., 75, of Yellow Springs, retired and Linda D. Mitchell, 75, of Springfield, retired.
Ashley A. Thieme, 39, of Trenton, product manager and James E. Beair, 37, of Springfield, assembly technician.
Kaitlyn M. Boyer, 30, of Springfield, clerk at USPS and Chad M. Schell, 36, of Springfield, electrician.
Property transfers:
Christopher G. and Lori M. Thompson to Willow Oak Real Estate LLC, 3314-3320 Red Coach Drive, Springfield; none.
Tyler Gudorf to LT Pathways LLC, 102-104 S. Race St., Springfield, $70,000.
Dustin D. Kidd to Seddy Real Estate Services LLC, 826 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $45,000.
Barbara G. Hart to Burt S. Harmison, 717 Miami St., Springfield; $1,000.