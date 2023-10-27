Current cases:

23CV0712: German Township Board of Trustees v. Mayor Tony Flood, Tremont City Council Village of Tremont City, action for declaratory judgment.

23CV0713: Anthony W. Cox v. FCA US LLC, action for money.

23CV0714: Mark A. Vale v. Advance Stores Company, INC., John Logue Administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0715: LVNV Funding LLC v. Chad Moore, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Tracy L. Sebastian, 34, of Springfield, social worker and Kenneth A. Evans, Jr., 36, of Springfield, engineer.

Kristofer P. Carr, 30, of Beavercreek, house keeper and Amanda M. Criner, 34, of New Carlisle, house keeper.

Quinn L. Rose, 24, of Lewisburg, TN, cashier and Andrew B. Armstrong, 24, of Lewisburg, TN, diesel mechanic.

Property transfers:

Monticello Homes Day LLC to Benjamin and Yvonne Ofori, 291 Hampton Trail, Springfield; $242,000.

Paul E. and Robin R. Davies Elliot to Robin R. Davies Elliot, 2641 Northbourne Drive, Springfield; none.

Joan E. Engelbrecht to Amy C. Engelbrecht, trustee, 814 Wellington Drive, Springfield; none.

WW Property LLC to Candice M. Hopkins, 2258 Shawnee Ave., Springfield; $169,900.

Geoge J. Hatfield to Shelby J. Clark, 3915 Monterey Ave., Springfield; $165,000.

Tracy L. Williams to Tracy L. and Justin S. Williams, 700 Victory Road, Springfield; none.

Larry K. and Nancy A. Zerkle to Nancy A. Zerkly, 587 Suncrest Drive, Springfield; none.

Richard E. Hankison to Charles N. Ricketts, 632 Kinnane St., Springfield; $78,000.

Joann Cook to Donald D. Cook, trustee, 2647 Prestwick Village Circle, Springfield; none.

Kenneth and Christine Neuhardt to Kenneth Neuhardt, 1139 Lindsey Road, Springfield; none.