Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
36 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0119: Michelle Payne v. Lindsay Crushman, John Does t through 3, Names Unknown, Addresses Unknown, complain for damages.

23CV0120: Melody Vauthier v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Stephanie McCloud, McGregor Metal Leffel Works LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0121: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Mariner Finance, LLC, Luke Siemon, Pamela Siemon, foreclosure.

23CV0122: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Elias Ahlfeld, breach of contract.

23CV0123: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Benjamin Morris, breach of contract.

23CV0124: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Felicia James, breach of contract.

23CV0125: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Kimberly Spriggs, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Junette Freeman-Joseph, 36, of Springfield, self employed and Luxon Belizaire, 41, of Springfield, self employed.

Ashly Plantz, 32, of Springfield, RGM and Michael Peters, 40, of Springfield, assistant manager.

Logan Miller, 19, of Springfield, Army and Alexis Shade, 19, of Springfield, sales associate.

Property transfers:

Mark Overholser to Overholser LLC, 4504-4542 Ridgewood Road, Springfield; none.

Michael Stephen Jones to Terry Andrew and Courtney Ann Clawson, 5214 Hughes Court, Springfield; $200,000.

Carol Palmer to Kimberly Sue Ford, 5775 Winfield Drive, Springfield; none.

Phyllis K. Courter to Blue Hills Valley LLC, 473 W. County Line Road, Springfield; $78,000.

William W. and Brenda S. Goff to Brenda S. Goff, 8021 Troy Road, New Carlisle; none.

Joseph Lee Crosnoe to Ryan Minnear and Harley Harkins, 11121 Detrick Jordan Pike, New Carlisle; $245,000.

