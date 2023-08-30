Current cases:

23CV0576: Angelic Roby, Brandon Roby v. Acceptance Insurance Company, INC., Deara Freeman, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Dean Roby, complaint for damages.

23CV0577: Elizabeth Penwell, Individually and As Administrator of the Estate of Osman Ramon Diaz v. Jamie Haffner, Jaylin Haffner-Ramirez, miscellaneous.

23CV0578: Joseph Matthews v. Fred Almon, Community Insurance Company, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, personal injury.

23CV0579: Southern Lease Management Group, LLC v. Alandra Cox AKA Alandra S. Coc, Julio Ruiz, Victor Enrique Ruiz Ramirez, Southern Lease Management Group, LLC, other civil.

23CV0580: State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. James D. White, action for money.

23CV0581: SOUTHERN LEASE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC v. Michael Ramsey McDonald, breach of contract.

23CV0582: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. Penny Joanne Nance, Penny Joanne Nance, DECEASED, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Penny J. Nance, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Penny J. Nance, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Haley J. E. Johnson, 22, of Springfield, tumble instructor and Mitchell J. Fenton, 24, of Springfield, recruiter.

James E. Lannom, Jr., 27, of Springfield and Anna J. M. Palmer, 34, of Springfield.

Kenneth E. Ackerman, 68, of Springfield, brass polisher and April N. Rothwell, 54, of Springfield, cat wrangler.

Randy L. Hobbs, 29, of Springfield and Kelsey D. Quarterman, 28, of Springfield, maintenance coordinator.

Property transfers:

Ginette P. Cutlip to Brian and Ginette Cutlip, 6181 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; none.

Victor M. and Laura A. Reed to Laura A. Reed, 4112 Carona St., Springfield; none.

Security National Bank and Trust Co. to Kimberly Van Osdell, 575 Willow Road, Springfield; none.

Geraldine M. Day to Anna M. Day, 336 Villa Road, Springfield; none.