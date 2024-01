23CV0071: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Logan B. Calicoat, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Logan B. Calilcoat if any, foreclosure.

23CV0072: Quicken Loans LLC, Rocket Mortgage, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jonathon Ingerman, Jonathon R. Ingerman, Onemain Financial Services Inc., Melodi Smith, Melodi K. Smith, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse of Jonathon R. Ingerman aka Jonathon Ingerman, Unknown Spouse of Melodi K. Smith aka Melodi Smith, foreclosure.

23CV0073: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Angel D. Gilliam, Unknown Spouse of Angel D. Gilliam, foreclosure.

23CV0074: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Brandy Baker, Paul Baker, Jr., Capital One Bank USA NA, Clark County Treasurer, United States of America, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

23CV0075: R&A Fields, Inc. v. Armstrong Field Renovations c/o Mark Armstrong, Registrant, Armstrong Field Solutions, LLC c/o Mark Armstrong, Statutory Agent, Mark Armstrong, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Robert Buscemi to Sarah Gray, 25 N. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $0.

John P. Sayers II, trustee to Home Road Express Auto Spa LLC, 2101 E. Home Road, Springfield; $300,000.

Clayton L. and Deanna K. Anderson to Shanda M. Murnahan, 801 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $41,000.

US Bank National Association Trustee to Asner Florvius, 24 S. Florence St., Springfield; $27,000.