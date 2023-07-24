Current cases:

23CV0492: Michael A. Beckley v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, GFS US Holdings, LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0493: Precision Hardscapes & Excavating, LLC v. A2 Property Solutions, LLC, Clark County Auditor, Clark County Treasurer, John Delia, Jr., foreclosure.

23CV0494: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse if any of Nancy F. Harris, Mariner Finance, LLC, Unknown Heirs at Law Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Nancy F. Harris, Deceased, Address Unknown, foreclosure.

23CV0495: The City of Springfield, Ohio v. Thomas W. Ericksen, action for money.

23CV0496: CKS Prime Investments, LLC v. Anthony Crowder, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Chelot Gonzalve, 40, of Reynoldsburg, truck driver and Rose N. Fevrin, 41, of Springfield, N/A.

Morgan E. Dare, 28, of New Carlisle, denial specialist and Brenden L. Joseph Adkins, 32, of New Carlisle, electrician.

Joshua D. Toyne, 44, of Springfield, IT and Gloria M. Langbeen, 37, of Springfield, HR manager.

Property transfers:

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 1278 N. Hampton Road, New Carlisle; none.

Earl E. Barnhart to Mark Hobbs, 207 E. Main St., Medway; $102,500.

Beatrice Amburgey to Deborah Zirpola, 9624 W. National Road, New Carlisle; none.

Maxine Templin to Robert L. Templin, 226-228 Rosewood Drive, Medway; none.

Alan L. and Sharayah N. Arnold to Mark Hepfer, 878 Portland Ave., New Carlisle; $168,000.

Robert D. Conner Real Estate LLC to Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr., 1704 Lundgren Road, New Carlisle; $100,000.

Genesis 7 Properties Limited to Tori D. and Jose E. Wagner, 1250 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle; $185,000.

Larry C. Moore and Sandra E. Ward to Notelink Financial LLC, 1201 Wendall Ave., New Carlisle; none.