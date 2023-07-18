Current cases:

23CV0482: Richard A. Robinson v. John Logue, administrator, Whitehall Inc./ Klosterman Baking Company, notice of appeal/civil.

Marriage licenses:

Maisonneuve Jean Frantz, 51, of Springfield, operator/assembly and Morisset Chleslente, 40, of Springfield, welder/CNA.

Bailie R. Turner, 20, of Springfield, unemployed and Ezekiel Q. Dees, 23, of Springfield, self employed.

Paul M. Miller, 50, of Enon, sales and Chelsea M. Carr, 34, of Enon, activities at nursing home.

Property transfers:

Donald A. and Joyce M. Merkle, 2952 Avery Circle, Springfield; none.

Elizabeth A. Fallon to Michael Detrick, 1859 Delaware Ave., Springfield; $19,500.

Nina S. Luster to Kelly Y. Eakin, 1112 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $24,000.

G & S 216 S. Race Street LLC to Double One Investments LLC, 216-218 S. Race St., Springfield; $85,000.

James Payton to Brendan Jenkins, 608 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; none.

John C. and Jessica A. Patton to Jessica A. Patton, 712 Grant St., Springfield; none.

John Moyer to PL & YM Properties LLC, 1810-1812 W. Washington St., Springfield; none.

OM Shivay LLC to Kaur Balvinder, 1875 W. North St., Springfield; $200,000.

OM Shivay LLC to Kaur Balvinder, 116 Snyder St., Springfield; $200,000.