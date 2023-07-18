X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
50 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0482: Richard A. Robinson v. John Logue, administrator, Whitehall Inc./ Klosterman Baking Company, notice of appeal/civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Maisonneuve Jean Frantz, 51, of Springfield, operator/assembly and Morisset Chleslente, 40, of Springfield, welder/CNA.

Bailie R. Turner, 20, of Springfield, unemployed and Ezekiel Q. Dees, 23, of Springfield, self employed.

Paul M. Miller, 50, of Enon, sales and Chelsea M. Carr, 34, of Enon, activities at nursing home.

Property transfers:

Donald A. and Joyce M. Merkle, 2952 Avery Circle, Springfield; none.

Elizabeth A. Fallon to Michael Detrick, 1859 Delaware Ave., Springfield; $19,500.

Nina S. Luster to Kelly Y. Eakin, 1112 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $24,000.

G & S 216 S. Race Street LLC to Double One Investments LLC, 216-218 S. Race St., Springfield; $85,000.

James Payton to Brendan Jenkins, 608 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; none.

John C. and Jessica A. Patton to Jessica A. Patton, 712 Grant St., Springfield; none.

John Moyer to PL & YM Properties LLC, 1810-1812 W. Washington St., Springfield; none.

OM Shivay LLC to Kaur Balvinder, 1875 W. North St., Springfield; $200,000.

OM Shivay LLC to Kaur Balvinder, 116 Snyder St., Springfield; $200,000.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark County signs with Homefull to address increase in homelessness
3
Clark State diesel tech program moving to Bellefontaine location
4
What’s happening this week: food pantries, transportation session and...
5
Police ID woman found dead near Springfield lake
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top