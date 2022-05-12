Current cases:
22CV0193: Buckeye Rentals LLC v. Jennifer Jordan, Sharon Renae Plottner, other civil.
22CV0194: Alicia Price v. Jacob R. Davidson, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
22CV0195: Ryan Bowman; Emily Mastin, a minor by And through parent and natural guardian Sarah Mastin v. Stacey Lawson, Ohio Department Of Medicaid, the estate of Jacob Alexander Lawson, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Southside grocery store to donate 2022 profits to community efforts
3
Clark State, Wittenberg to host graduation ceremonies Saturday
4
Two bank robberies under investigation by Springfield, Clark County law...
5
Crash that injured 2 girls and killed their dog remains under...