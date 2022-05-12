BreakingNews
Two bank robberies under investigation by Springfield, Clark County law enforcement
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0193: Buckeye Rentals LLC v. Jennifer Jordan, Sharon Renae Plottner, other civil.

22CV0194: Alicia Price v. Jacob R. Davidson, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

22CV0195: Ryan Bowman; Emily Mastin, a minor by And through parent and natural guardian Sarah Mastin v. Stacey Lawson, Ohio Department Of Medicaid, the estate of Jacob Alexander Lawson, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

