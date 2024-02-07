23CV0134: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Dolores Neville, breach of contract.

23CV0135: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jonathan Graham, breach of contract.

23CV0136: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Charles A. Webb, breach of contract.

23CV0137: Michele Coleman v. Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Whitehall, Inc., bureau of workers comp.

23CV0138: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Rylee Cunningham, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Rylee Cunningham, if any, foreclosure.

23CV0139: MidFirst Bank v. Capital One, National Association FKA Capital One Bank USA NA, Clark County Treasurer, Matthew Reese, Theresa Stroker, foreclosure.

23CV0140: Elisabeth A. Carine, Trent M. Westfall v. Cathie D. Finchum, Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, Westfield Insurance Company, personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Madysen F. Bennington, 23, of South Vienna, cashier and Derek M. Hammond, 25, of South Vienna, service advisor.

John A. Brewer, 58, of Springfield, unemployed and Angelic M. Johnson, 52, of Springfield, unemployed.

Property transfers:

Gianni B. and Danielle R. Riffle to Zachary R. Ruf and Alyssa M. Garberich, 2259 Heartland Circle, Springfield; $167,000.

Daniel M. and Brenda L. Foraker to Lindsey Bunish, 2805 Conowoods Drive, Springfield; $265,000.

Terrence E. Groeber to Stephen E. and Julie E. Mapes, 3111 Countryside Court, Springfield; $220,000.

Robert K. and Sandra R. Falkner to Stephanie J. Dessinger Falkner, 2328 Derr Road, Springfield; $204,000.

Derek J. Brown to Stanley J. and Elizabeth J. Wenclewicz, 647 K Villa Road, Springfield; $80,000.

Bruce P. Adams to Bruce P. and Dorothy Adams, 401 Monaco Drive, Springfield; $0.

New Deliverance Original Church of God to United Original Church of God, 1373 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.