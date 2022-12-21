Current cases:
22CV0583: Fifth Third Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Elizabeth Earley, Ronald Earley, Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, The Sutton Bank, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Richard King, 54, of Springfield, union electrician and Michelle Ulrich, 51, of Dayton, special needs paralegal.
Riley Rice, 30, of South Charleston, engagement specialist and Tyler Rice, 28, of South Charleston, student.
