Current cases:

23CV0670: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Bank One, N.A., Clark County Treasurer, Dillan Robert Peterson, Emaline Norah Sheward, MINOR, Unknow Spouse, if any, of John V. Peterson, Unknow Spouse, if any, Of Norah Emaline Sheward, a Minor, Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Dillan Robert Peterson, foreclosure.

23CV0671: Cincinnati Insurance Company, Gary Durst, Linda Durst, Garland LLC v. Thelusma Jean Baptiste, John Doe, breach of contract.

23CV0672: SAC Finance Inc. v. Laney M. Potts, breach of contract.

23CV0673: ARG Ocpool2001, LLC v. O’ Charley’s Inc., O’ Charley’s LLC, other civil.

23CV0674: HS Financial Group v. Kevin Sadgebury, action for money.

23CV0675: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jeffery Griffin, Sara Mitchem, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Laurie E. Habodasz, 37, of Springfield, purchasing engineer and Timothy E. Sisler II, 38, of Springfield, realtor/investor.

Thera L. Keeton, 41, of Springfield, stower at Amazon and Daniel R. Music, 38, of Springfield, Taco Bell RGM.

Angela D. Mccabe, 34, of Springfield, N/A and Robert P. Linsenbach, 27, of Springfield, customer service representative.

Jessica M. Taylor, 28, of Springfield, factory worker and Isaiah T. Newell, 30, of Springfield, truck driver.

Cameron M. Smith, 24, of Medway, City of Huber Heights and Madison N. Hooten, 21, of Medway, City of Beavercreek.

Property transfers:

Michael E. Richards to Mr. Deeds LLC, 2528-2530 Tecumseh Ave., Springfield; $48,300.

Joseph and Elizabeth Tackett to J & L Properties 3 LLC, 2506 Roberts Ave., Springfield; none.

Curtis E. Shonkwiler to Noel B. and Santos Barahona, 320 S. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $64,000.

Collier Properties LLC to Amber Blair, 819 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $115,000.

Eric T. Woodlan to Marcell J. White, 628 Rice St., Springfield; $94,500.