Current cases:

23CV0720: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its v. Agri Business Finance, Inc., Clark County Treasurer, J, Burton Haerr, III, Michelle Haerr, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

23CV0721: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jocklyn Fent, action for money.

23CV0722: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Oscar Crum, Jr., action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Molly L. Messer, 31, of Springfield, warehouse and Travis E. Bryant, 31, of Springfield, stay at home dad.

Harmon N. Crockett, 43, of Springfield, shop labor and Danielle N. Woodyard, 43, of Springfield, coordinator.

Joshua A. Overman, 24, of Springfield, plumber and Rebecca A. Fowles, 34, of Springfield, social worker.

Property transfers:

Tina and William M. Bailey to Jessica and Felipe Jaimez, 421 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $131,000.

JC Liquidators LLC to Rebecca Shoup, 2405 Mayfair Drive, Springfield; $120,000.

Ray Kemp to Brick & Keys Inc., 2224-2226 Columbus Ave., Springfield; none.

Honeysuckle Homes LLC to David Ingram, 803 James St., Springfield; $74,900.

Carol S. Montgomery to Caitlyn Flaherty, 2442 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

George Ten to Ten Enterprises LLC, 833 E. High St., Springfield; none.

Brick & Keys Holdings LLC to Brick & Keys Inc., 1024 Elder St., Springfield; none.

DSV SPV2 LLC to Aim High Properties LLC, 908 Pine St., Springfield; $25,000.

Alma F. Marshall to Clearcreek Investments LLC, 1983 Kenton St., Springfield; $60,000.

Walter Myers to Paul Myers II and Casie Lippencott, 223-225 N. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $15,000.