Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0433: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Justyn Jackson, action for money.

23CV0434: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Katie Harding, action for money.

23CV0435: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Christina Greathouse, action for money.

23CV0436: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Colleen Smith, action for money.

23CV0437: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Lucas Cokes, action for money.

23CV0438: Mariner Finance Services, LLC. v. Jeffrey A. Harshaw, action for money.

23CV0439: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Robert A. Holland, Ashley Wilson, action for money.

23CV0440: Mariner Finance Services, LLC. v. Carrie L. Craycraft, action for money.

23CV0441: Janet K. Benge, Jackie W. Eubank v. Dodds Monuments, complaint for damages.

Marriage licenses:

Olivia R. Gard, 22, of Springfield, bartender and Jacob G. Baker, 22, of Springfield, sales associate.

Moriah E. Davis, 26, of Pasco, WA, nanny/childcare and Austin D. Steele, 30, of Pasco, WA, investments.

Property transfers:

Robert T. and Carolyn M. Jordan to Robert T. Jordan, 3926 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; none.

James Geron to Paul R. Myers II and Casie E. Lippencott, 3239 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $25,000.

James F. and Jennifer L. Brandenburg to James F. Brandenburg, 2720 Covina Drive, Springfield; none.

Neal J. Gibson to Neal J. Gibson and Michele Schneider, 4820 Willowdale Road, Springfield; none.

Beau A. and Amy Collins to Amy and BC Collins, 5051 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; none.

Rodney A. Beninghaus to Rachel W. Winget, 1317 Bowman Road, Springfield; none.

Terry L. Apel to Vaughn H. Apel, 2422 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; none.

Lilia B. and Cameron D. Barberi to Monte A. and Lisa Metz, 169 Sunny Brook Trail, Enon; $218,000.

