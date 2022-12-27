Current cases:
22CV0592: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Tylik Ragland, action for money.
22CV0593: Launch Credit Union v. Sheryll Call, action for money.
Property transfers:
Marc E. Lloyd, trustee to William Lloyd, 528 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $20,000.
Donald E. Summers to Carillo Group LLC, 137 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $55,000.
Susan M. Williams to Nathan P. Thompson, 612 Reading Drive, Springfield; $114,000.
Charles Rollins to Charles Leon Rollins Jr., 2137 Larch St., Springfield; none.
David L. and Carol J. Hooten to SNA Ventures LLC, 2251 Larch St., Springfield; $115,000.
David L. and Carol J. Hooten to SNA Ventures LLC, 23000 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $115,000.
Bradley D. and Jessica L. Crawford to Micahel and Tabitha Aldrich Rice, 809 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $70,000.
Douglas E. Rice to Brandon M. and Jessica N. Selm, 614 N. Burnett Toad, Springfield; $75,000.
Deborah L. Clayton to Terry Caudill, 231 N. Claremont Ave., Springfield; $123,000.
Sergiy Ternavasky to Anthony David and Jane Prasad Chavez, 2501 Roberts Ave., Springfield; $52,000.
David and Angela Marie Domanek to Rene Jean Cherubin, trustee, 1826 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $112,000.
Estaban Reyes to Vanessa Lauren Kennedy McGrew, 53 S. Sycamore St., Springfield; $139,000.
Armon Rentals LLC to Christopher Johnson, 101 S. Freeman St., Springfield; $4,000.