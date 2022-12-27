springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

22CV0592: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Tylik Ragland, action for money.

22CV0593: Launch Credit Union v. Sheryll Call, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Marc E. Lloyd, trustee to William Lloyd, 528 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $20,000.

Donald E. Summers to Carillo Group LLC, 137 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $55,000.

Susan M. Williams to Nathan P. Thompson, 612 Reading Drive, Springfield; $114,000.

Charles Rollins to Charles Leon Rollins Jr., 2137 Larch St., Springfield; none.

David L. and Carol J. Hooten to SNA Ventures LLC, 2251 Larch St., Springfield; $115,000.

David L. and Carol J. Hooten to SNA Ventures LLC, 23000 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $115,000.

Bradley D. and Jessica L. Crawford to Micahel and Tabitha Aldrich Rice, 809 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

Douglas E. Rice to Brandon M. and Jessica N. Selm, 614 N. Burnett Toad, Springfield; $75,000.

Deborah L. Clayton to Terry Caudill, 231 N. Claremont Ave., Springfield; $123,000.

Sergiy Ternavasky to Anthony David and Jane Prasad Chavez, 2501 Roberts Ave., Springfield; $52,000.

David and Angela Marie Domanek to Rene Jean Cherubin, trustee, 1826 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $112,000.

Estaban Reyes to Vanessa Lauren Kennedy McGrew, 53 S. Sycamore St., Springfield; $139,000.

Armon Rentals LLC to Christopher Johnson, 101 S. Freeman St., Springfield; $4,000.

In Other News
1
Clark County to usher in 2023 with these events, activities
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Commission plans vehicle purchases, building projects
4
Southwest Airlines cancels 70% of flights out of CVG
5
New Carlisle couple serves chicken, community
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top