Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

23CV0145: Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Advantage Home Solutions, LLC, Trustee of the 1008 Land Trust UAD 8/17/2018, Judy Boyce, Jason Campbell, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

Property transfers:

Jeff Eric Jackson to Ronald E. Kibler, 2541 Derr Road, Springfield; $142,000.

Albert M. Morgan to Ann Bixler, 611 Torrence Drive, Springfield; none.

Bryan J. King to Dustin Bodenmiller and Scott Webb, 2711 Balsam Drive, Springfield; $230,000.

Justen A. Fain to Christopher J. Schoenfeld, 2533 Carousel Drive, Springfield; $22,000.

Alex M. Parkison and Catlin E. Hollen to Alex M. Parkison, 2335 Lilac Drive, Springfield; $63,800.

Gillam Rentals LLC to Gillam Rentals LLC, 2444 Red Coach Drive, Springfield; none.

Ron Dia Kendall to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1851 Delaware Ave., Springfield; none.

Klizzie Homes LLC to RMT Properties LLC, 1233 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $38,300.

Holly Boggs to Amber Walker, 622 Montgomery Ave., Springfield; none.

Robert L. Echols to Bonita Y. Dover, 1201 S. Jackson St., Springfield; none.

Victoria J. Conway and Linda S. Kerr to Victoria J. Conway, 1409 Klobdenz Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

