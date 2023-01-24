Current cases:
23CV0038: Mariner Finance LLC v. Sandra Weber, action for money.
23CV0039: Mariner Finance LLC v. Christy Brumfield, action for money.
23CV0040: Mariner Finance LLC v. David Easter, Vickey Easter, money on account.
23CV0041: Henry Schein Inc. v. Frisson Inc, Med Plus Indy, action for money.
23CV0042: Tina Okosi v. Geico Insurance Company, Anita Gilliam, Molina Healthcare of Ohio, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
23CV0043: Mary Hatfield v. Alid Inc. Ohio, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Kelvin Keith and Rebecca Jean Kirby to Wesley S. and Bethany Hurles, 2800 Oxford Drive, Springfield; $267,500.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Tyler and Tammy Hughes, 2133 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; none.
James G. Ritchie to Terry Oberschlake, trustee, 2370 W. Possum Road, Springfield; none.
Exponential Genomics Inc. to Tokio Marysville LLC, 3500 W. National Road, Springfield; $400,000.
Donald J. Reynolds to Tonya McKim and Ann Rogers, trustees, 3670 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; none.
Josh D. and Christina R. Elliott to Josh D. and Christina R. Elliott, trustees, 3360 Saybrook Drive, Springfield; none.
Shana L. Mundy to Norman Lee and Carrie E. Lama Watford, 345 Larchmont Road, Springfield; $175,000.
Michael R. and Rebecca A. Besecker to Michael R. Besecker, 2827 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; none.
Susan Ferryman to Susan E. and Terry W. Ferryman, 1892 Crabill Road, Springfield; none.
Bradley K. Silvus to Christopher Norman and Hadise Hendricks, 2811 Carriage Lane, Springfield; $239,000.