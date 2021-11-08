Current cases:
21CV0319: The Huntington National Bank v. Dawayne L. White, Tracey White, Clark County Treasurer, United States of America, foreclosure.
All files are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Cody Stuart Weddell, 31, of Enon, security tech and Allison Nicole McElwain, 28, of Enon, STNA.
Laura Michelle Richardson, 22, of Springfield, student and Taylor Ray Beavers, 23, of Woodstock, Ga., EMT.
Whitney Hope McElligott, 29, of Springfield, registered nurse and Matthew Lee Moore, 31, of Springfield, engineer.
