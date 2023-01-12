springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

24 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0018: IH Credit Union FKA International Harvester Credit Union v. Amber Underwood, Derrick Underwood, replevin.

23CV0019: Crystal Hanna v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, GFS US Holdings LLC, Springfield Distribution Center, Stephanie McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0020: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Shawn Miller, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Chelsea Smith, 30, of Springfield, stay at home mom and Hunter Barnes, 29, of Springfield, supervisor.

Taylor Leisure, 24, of Springfield, Amazon and Alison Clair, 21, of Springfield, Amazon.

Devin Starr, 34, of Springfield, landscaping and Britany Pearson, 23, of Springfield, labor.

Property transfers:

Carolyn M. Rhoades to Kimberly Hinshaw, 6844 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; none.

Normal L. and Magdelyn Broady, 4701 High St., Springfield; none.

Bryan P. and Theresa A. Sullivan to Katerina A. and Jonathon R. Bradley, 13654 E. National Road, South Vienna; $360,000.

Rosa Lee McGraw to Jacob and Mallory Birt, 103 N. Urbana St., South Vienna; $210,400.

Michael David Sprague to Patricia A. Nibert, 5946 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; $9,500.

Matthew L. Moats to Matthew L. and Anna M. Moats, 145 Willow St., Springfield; none.

McAdow Group LLC to Thomas E. and Patricia Schakat, 55 S. Chillicothe St. South Charleston; $185,000.

