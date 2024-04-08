Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

24CV0265: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Heather Shepherd, breach of contract.

24CV0266: Richard Elkins v. Kumar Mukerjee, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

24CV0267: The Huntington National Bank v. Jacqueline P. Barker, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse , If any, of Jacqueline P. Barker, foreclosure.

24CV0268: Kathalene Bilyeu, Monty Bilyeu v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company, Central States Southeast and Southwest Areas Health and Welfare Fund, Richard S. Helton, Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, action for money.

24CV0269: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Stephen Hayslip, Stephen P. Hayslip, II, Unknown Spouse, If any, of Stephen P. Hayslip II AKA Stephen Hayslip, foreclosure.

24CV0270: Allied First Bank,SB, Servbank v. Danny W. Adams, Clark County Treasurer, Jessica Wiggins, foreclosure.

24CV0271: Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Shane Kanigoski, Shane J. Kanigoski, Winter Tafte, Winter P. Tafte, foreclosure.

24CV0272: IH Credit Union Inc. v. Marissa L. Meadows, action for money.

24CV0273: Ay’relle R. Bird, London M. Craycraft v. American Family Insurance Co., Say-K Remodeling, LLC, Istvan C. Szekely, personal injury.

24CV0274: Brenda J. Bowers v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, SPRINGFIELD CITY SCHOOLS, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0275: Midland Credit Management, INC v. Melissa Vermon, action for money.

24CV0276: Progressive Specialty Insurance Company v. Victoria Filson, action for money.

Property transfers:

Susan K. Yowler to Erin Bass, 2461 Cottingham Road N., Springfield; $72,200.

Michael G. and Lauren Browning to Brandy F. and James E. Toronto II, 3150 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; $450,000.

Noel P. and Van Malderen to Andrew Flannery, 7461 Whitridge Road, South Charleston; $505,000.

Huston and Ruth Rowlett, trustees to Indoor Edge Properties Limited, 5612 Plattsburg Road, Springfield; $82,000.

Johhny O. and Karen S. Gullett to Karen S. Gullett, 5718 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $0.

Joseph L. Sprague to Patricia A. and Chester F. Nibert Jr., 5910 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; $135,000.

McAdow Group LLC to Joshua A. and Jacklyn Wunderly, 11 Sprague Road, South Charleston; $70,000.

James Click to Levi M. Kravos, 2684 Arthur Road, Springfield; $235,000.

Ronald Rueger to Tina Balogh, 2094 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $225,000.

Ryan M. Gibbons to Phillip B. and Constance Strait, 805 Brunswick Drive, Enon; $260,000.

Nancy C. Hughes to Tyler A. and Kaylee D. Weekley, 1948 Elaina Drive, Springfield; $178,500.

Thomas A. and Constance R. McClure to Constance R. McClure, 1944 Shady Oak Court, Springfield; $0.

Mark L. and Renee L. Smith to Rudolph and Diane L. Mosketti, 4133 Midfield St., Springfield; $32,500.

Rachel Arnold, trustee to Sarah P. Wade, 826 Brendle Trace, Springfield; $238,000.

