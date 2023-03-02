BreakingNews
Springfield funeral business unveils new $2M building, The Landing
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0143: Lori Dunlavy, Robert Dunlavy v. Auto-Owners Insurance, Westley Robinson IV, complaint for damages.

23CV0144: American Express National Bank v. Eric Dishueme, Eric B. Dishueme, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Nicholas Eldridge, 22, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Hannah Raines, 23, of Springfield, homemaker.

Property transfers:

Rickey A. Miesse to Kent M. and Tonya M. Miesse, 3011 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; none.

Shelbie and Zachary Harvey to Zachary Harvey, 420 Wildwood Drive, Springfield; none.

Barbara G. Hart to KR Acres LLC, 2703 Dwight Road, Springfield; $625,000.

James E. Mercer to Allison Kacie and Kyle Lackey, 3301 Erter Drive, Springfield; $157,500.

Keith J. Boggs to Casey L. Harrod, 3224 Eastham St., Springfield; $133,000.

Jane Louise Newton to Clifford E. and Janice L. Davis, 1821 Golfview Drive, Springfield; $240,000.

Keith E. and Candace M. Justice to Steve Upchurch, 1422 Kingsgate Road, Springfield; $395,000.

Richard and Eva Sanders to Mary Schuler, 3084 Brixton Drive, Springfield; $190,000.

CR Dayton VII LLC to Bldg Properties Ludlow LLC, 1370-1416 W. First St., Springfield; $1.9 million.

Teresa L. Snell to Julie Knisley, 1878 Pond Drive, Springfield; $149,900.

Brian R. Jones to Shannon Gail Hoke, 3025 Malibu St., Springfield; $185,000.

Michele Cash Russo, trustee to Faith Schiffer, 3213 Woonsocket Court, Springfield; none.

Joshua Gilmore to Rachel E. Canter, 3148 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $154,000.

Christopher E. McGuire to Ramela Sue Hillard, 2935 Cavins Drive, Springfield; $157,000.

