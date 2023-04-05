Clark, Champaign female first responders panel discussion set for Saturday

Several female leaders in emergency services in Clark and Champaign counties will talk about challenges first responders currently face and other topics during a panel discussion Saturday.
“We’re in a unique situation with female public safety leaders working in a male-dominated field and coming to the forefront,” said Karen Benton, the criminal justice program coordinator at Clark State College in Springfield.
She’ll moderate the panel discussion, slated for 2 p.m. in the Gaier room of Clark County Library’s main branch, located at 201 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield. Attendance is free.
Speakers at the event include local female first responders, such as Springfield Police Division Chief Allison Elliott, Clark County EMA Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick, Springfield Fire & Rescue Division Capt. Becca Anderson and Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputy Melany Morton.
Topics of the afternoon will include barriers and challenges first responders face today, what inspires people to consider emergency response as a career path, and what public safety leaders consider ideal qualities in first responders.
Benton said that the event, which has been in talks for years but was postponed due to the pandemic, will offer a time for audience members to also ask questions.
Clark State College has seen a surge of women pursuing education for careers related to emergency response. When she once taught classes with few women in her classroom, Benton now has a class that entirely consists of women.
The college’s criminal justice program works closely with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Division, where students can take on practicum work close to their career interests.
“They pursue the activities, their studies, aggressively,” Benton said. “It’s an interesting dynamic that we have right now.”
The panel discussion is a part of the One Book, Many Communities initiative, according to the library. Those seeking more information about the panel discussion should contact 937-328-0204.
