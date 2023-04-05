Clark, Champaign female first responders panel discussion set for Saturday

Benton said that the event, which has been in talks for years but was postponed due to the pandemic, will offer a time for audience members to also ask questions.

Clark State College has seen a surge of women pursuing education for careers related to emergency response. When she once taught classes with few women in her classroom, Benton now has a class that entirely consists of women.

The college’s criminal justice program works closely with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Division, where students can take on practicum work close to their career interests.

“They pursue the activities, their studies, aggressively,” Benton said. “It’s an interesting dynamic that we have right now.”

The panel discussion is a part of the One Book, Many Communities initiative, according to the library. Those seeking more information about the panel discussion should contact 937-328-0204.