Civic Theater offers classic comedy twist with ‘The Odd Couple Female Version’

Nancy Mahoney has acted in Springfield Civic productions for years, and this marks her directorial debut. She wanted to do “Steel Magnolias” several years ago, but the rights weren’t available and never really found another project that interested her until now when another director left, finding acting experience came in handy.

“It gave me a sense of what I could do to help an actor develop a character and encourage relationships,” said Mahoney.

The challenging part of directing has been the technical aspects — lighting, sound and having a small rehearsal space that is harder when you have to translate the action to the spacious Legend stage with a short rehearsal time.

The easier part was choosing the eight-member cast as she knew most of the actresses ahead of time. Taking the leads of Olive Madison (Oscar in the male version) is Annette Black, and as Florence Unger (Felix) is April D Smith, while Anna Siegel, Trish Williams-Chase, Sue Green and Kathleen Day lend support.

Explore Food bank plans temporary move for warehouse renovation

It got tougher in casting the two male characters. In the original play they were the English Pigeon sisters and for the female version it’s the Spanish Costazuela brothers. Mahoney held out to cast Hispanic actors.

Alain Alejandro answered a post on a local acting Facebook site and travels from Englewood to perform. He actually played the role back in the 1990s and is excited to revisit it.

“I’ve never done anything in Springfield before, and it’s an enticing thing. I get paid in applause,” he said.

Fernando Romero tends the local tourist attraction The Hartman Rock Garden, and Mahoney contacted him to portray the other brother after he was suggested. He has a theater background, having worked with a children’s theater group in Washington, D.C.

It’s been 14 years since he’s acted, and he admits to being a little nervous.

“I’ve very much enjoyed the experience and hope I can continue acting,” Romero said.

He’s never seen the television series but watched the movie version and suggests if the audience pays close attention, they’ll get more appreciation of the jokes and lines.

The play will feature a 1980s vibe as the female version premiered in 1985. Instead of playing poker as in the male version, the women play Trivial Pursuit and reflect the roles of women in that late 20th Century period.

“A lot of things have changed, but really the focus is on relationships and on the women,” Mahoney said. “It’s classic comedy, it’s Neil Simon. Our cast wants to put its stamp on it and everybody gets to shine.”

Springfield Civic is sharing a content warning in that the play includes discussion of suicide and self-harm.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Odd Couple Female Version”

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: adults $15, seniors, students and veterans $12

More info: www.springfieldcivictheatre.org/