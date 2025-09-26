Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard announces retirement after decades of leadership

“So I will step down as director and will remain with the zoo part-time to help with donors and to help wave the flag, probably bring an alligator to Channel 9,” Maynard said to a WCPO reporter.

When asked about his decision to retire, Maynard acknowledged the timing felt right for both him and the organization.

“Well when you think about our organization, it is really the perfect time. I don’t feel 71, but I am. I have been joking that this is the worst kept secret in America for me to retire,” Maynard said.

David Jenike, currently the zoo’s chief operating officer, will take over as director. The two men have worked together for 35 years, beginning when Jenike started as an intern in the education department under Maynard’s guidance.

“I started as an intern at the Zoo in the education department with Thane and that was 35 years ago and we have been at this for that whole time,” Jenike said.

Maynard’s connection to Cincinnati media runs deep, dating back to his early career when he would bring animals to local television shows. He recalled one of his first assignments taking animals to the Uncle Al show, which was hosted at a local station with a live audience.

“One of my first assignments was once a week to take an animal down to the Uncle Al show. It was hosted at channel 9 with a live audience. Uncle Al, Captain Windy, his wife, the clown, Lucky in the back. He taught me how to juggle while we were waiting to go on,” Maynard said.

As Jenike prepares to take the helm, he emphasized his commitment to expanding the zoo’s impact and ensuring its financial stability for future generations.

“We want to grow our impact. The impact that is both beneficial for people and wildlife as we move forward and as zoo director making sure we have the financial stability to which is the foundation for the future of this zoo,” Jenike said.

Despite his retirement from the director role, Maynard plans to remain connected to the institution that has defined much of his career. His deep ties to the Cincinnati community are evident in the daily interactions he has with residents throughout the Tri-State area.

“It’s very gratifying that almost anywhere I go in the Tri-State say the grocery store or the gas station people come up to me and talk about the zoo and how it is important to their family answer are the Cincinnati zoo so that is what builds are strength and allows us to do all the work that we do, the impact work that Dave said, but it is sweet that Cincinnati is a zoo town,” Maynard said.