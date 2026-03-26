Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott’s character card debuts on Opening Day

Abbott’s card is making its debut on opening day. Character Crusaders from the Madison Local School District will be passing out Abbott’s card before the Findlay Market parade Thursday.

Fans can also pick up Abbott’s character card at no cost at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League fields on Groh Lane once the season begins on April 25.

“Being recognized with a Character Card from The Nuxhall Foundation means a lot to me. Baseball has always been about more than just performance—it’s about showing up for your team, staying grounded through the highs and lows, and being part of something bigger than yourself,” said Abbott, Major League Baseball’s 2025, All-Star.

“This kind of recognition is humbling, especially knowing how much the game connects people across our city.”

Abbott also has a special connection to his jersey number. Like its founder, Joe Nuxhall, Abbott’s number 41 on his jersey is the same number Nuxhall wore through most of his 16-seasons as a player with the Reds.

“We know that children look up to athletes and local celebrities and want to be like them in so many ways,” said Kim Nuxhall, Joe’s son, president, and board chairman of The Nuxhall Foundation.

“Through the Character Card program, we hope to show these future leaders the real ingredients that have led those role models to successful lives—traits like integrity, focus, grit, compassion, and empathy. Those were the things that mattered to my dad.

“He would have been so impressed by Andrew’s maturity, his kindness, and how he uses his platform to create more good in our world. Andrew is a tremendous legacy-torch carrier for my dad,” Kim Nuxhall said.

Like baseball cards, Abbott’s picture will be featured on the front side of the card. But instead of athletic statistics on the back, the card contains a character-focused message from the athlete.

“I hope this card reminds young athletes that leading with humility, being a great teammate and supporting the people around you is just as important as what you accomplish on the field,” Abbott said.

Abbott has also played as a celebrity golfer in the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Golf Outing, which supports scholarships for Butler County graduating high school seniors.

Most recently he partnered on a commemorative hat with the Cincy Hat Foundation with proceeds going to the Joe Nuxhall Character Education Fund.

The character card project was developed by Kim Nuxhall and began with the first card featuring Sean Casey, a former Cincinnati Reds player, being issued in 2004. Casey continues to be a longtime supporter of the foundation and the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.

Coaches, teachers, or others associated with youth sports teams or character programs that would like participants to receive foundation character cards may send their requests to info@nuxhallmiracleleague.org. There is no charge for the cards or shipping.