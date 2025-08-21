Churches aim to create ‘Joy at the Rez’ during Sunday event

Organizers will be serving free food and drinks, and they will have games for families. The event is open to everyone.

The Nehemiah Foundation is hosting the event, along with several nonprofits and churches. The Nehemiah Foundation “provides a network for Christian churches and ministries to amplify their positive impact to build God’s kingdom in Springfield and Clark County,” according to its website.

Other ministries involved include the Clark County Prayer Canopy, ReviveOhio, Navigators Church Ministries and the Clark County Jail Chaplaincy, among others.

There will volunteers on hand to counsel and pray with anyone who would like that, organizers said, adding they will be able to direct people to community resources if they need help.

ReviveOhio, a statewide nonprofit, will be on hand with its new food truck to help serve free food to attendees.

This event will have faith elements, but is aimed at being a community service, organizers said.

Any pastors interested in baptizing their congregants will be free to do so in ReviveOhio’s mobile baptismal or in the reservoir, according to event details.

For more information, email kelton@nehemiahfoundation.org.