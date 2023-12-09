BreakingNews
Clark State lands $1 million for defense industry jobs program

Church attendance

It was a full house for the Lessons and Carols for Advent and Christmas ceremony at Weaver Chapel on the Wittenberg University campus in Springfield Friiday, Dec. 8, 2023. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
