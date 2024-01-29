Chris Cook appointed Clark County health commissioner

“Patterson has been the health commissioner in Clark County since August 21, 2000. A dedicated public health advocate, he devoted 23 years of service to Springfield and Clark County and became the health commissioner for New Carlisle in 2005,” a release from the Clark County Combined Health District states.

Cook has an extensive public health background, with a history as the Miami County health commissioner, Rocking Horse Community Health Center CEO, Ohio Department of Agriculture food safety consultant and Madison County health commissioner.

Cook, a Springfield native, graduated from Kenton Ridge High School in 1996 and holds both bachelors and masters degrees from Wright State University.

According to the release, Patterson helped the county through the 2001 Anthrax scares, organized a mass flu shot clinic that vaccinated more than 7,000 people in one day, led H1N! vaccination efforts and managed the responses to rabies, West Nile Virus, Zika and COVID-19.

Patterson spent almost 10 years at the Ohio Department Health working on lead abatement, and more than a year as a health inspector at the Miami County Health Department. He was born in Clark County and has lived here most of his life.

In addition to running for county commissioner, Patterson will also “further pursue his love of flying” in his retirement, according to the release.

The county Board of Health recognized Patterson at its Jan. 18 meeting, expressing its “sincere and profound appreciation” for his service.