Check out Clark County history with Peeps display

A large display has been set up to recreate a mixture of historic Clark County scenes using Peeps. The “Peeps in History” display at the Heritage Center in Springfield is set up each year by the Clark County Historical Society.

The group searches through the archives for a picture from Clark County’s past. The group then recreates the scene using props and marshmallow Peeps as the people in the picture. The Peeps will be on display in the Heritage Center until summer.