Check out Clark County history with Peeps display

A large display has been set up to recreate a mixture of historic Clark County scenes using Peeps. The “Peeps in History” display at the Heritage Center in Springfield is set up each year by the Clark County Historical Society.

The group searches through the archives for a picture from Clark County’s past. The group then recreates the scene using props and marshmallow Peeps as the people in the picture. The Peeps will be on display in the Heritage Center until summer.

The Heritage Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Natalie Fritz, left, archivist and outreach director for the Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center, and volunteers Jennie Zimmer, center, and Virginia Warren work to recreate a mixture of historic Clark County scenes on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, for their "Peeps in History" display at the Heritage Center in Springfield. Each year the group searches through the archives for a picture from Clark County's past. The group then recreates the scene using props and marshmallow Peeps as the people in the image. The Peeps will be on display in the Heritage Center until summer. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Props are set up on table to recreate a mixture of historic Clark County scenes on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, for the "Peeps in History" display at the Heritage Center in Springfield. Each year the group searches through the archives for a picture from Clark County's past. The group then recreates the scene using props and marshmallow Peeps as the people in the picture. The Peeps will be on display in the Heritage Center until summer. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Virginia Warren, volunteer at the Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center, works to recreate a mixture of historic Clark County scenes on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, for their "Peeps in History" display at the Heritage Center in Springfield. Each year the group searches through the archives for a picture from Clark County's past. The group then recreates the scene using props and marshmallow Peeps as the people in the picture. The Peeps will be on display in the Heritage Center until summer. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

