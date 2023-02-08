Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Tommy! Tommy and his sister, Smokey came to the shelter due to their owner passing away. He is such a sweet cat and loves attention. Tommy is 12-years-old and requires a thyroid pill once a day. He is hoping to find a calm home to live out his golden years. Come meet him in our ZEN room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED