Champaign County Pet of the Week

I’m Lizzy! I’m known around here as the friendliest feline. My days are filled with playful antics and gentle cuddles with anyone who stops by. I love a good game of chase-the-fishing pole, but I’m equally content curling up on a warm lap. I’m the sweetest companion you could ask for, always ready with a soft purr and a friendly nudge. I’m a cat who truly understands the meaning of friendship and I can’t wait to share it with you. Adopting me means endless love, laughter, and a loyal friend for life. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

News
32 minutes ago
