Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Ellie May! Ellie May was found as a stray in Urbana, and was trapped by a Trap Neuter Return (TNR) group so she could be spayed. She was so friendly that they brought her to Paws Animal Shelter to find a permanent home. She’s a bit overwhelmed at finding herself in a room with so many other cats, so she frequently likes to hang out in one of the cages. We’re a free-roam shelter, but we have cages with beds in them for cats who feel more secure there. They can come and go at will. Ellie May does like to be held and petted, and she’s learning how to play. She’s not at all aggressive with the other cats, so she would do well with just about any family. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED