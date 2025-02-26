Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello there, I’m Sable. I’m a little shy at first, but don’t let that fool you. I’m really sweet once I get to know you. I might hide when you first come to visit, but that’s just because I’m a bit nervous. I’m gentle, never a bother. I like people a lot, they’re my favorite. I’m not the type to jump into things. I’m looking for someone patient, someone who’ll give me the time I need to come out of my shell. Will you be that person for me? Adopt me and let’s find out together. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED