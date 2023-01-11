springfield-news-sun logo
Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
32 minutes ago

Haily is a beautiful, sweet 4-month-old kitten. She, her siblings and their momma were tossed to the street after their prior owner had passed away. Luckily they found their way to us and won’t find themselves cold and hungry ever again. Haily will do well in just about any home and she can’t wait to meet you. Come visit her in the Kitty Cove room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

