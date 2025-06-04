Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Clint! I’m sweet and playful. I love bird watching and relaxing on all the scratching posts we have here. I’m still getting used to the lack of magic around here, but I’ve found joy in the simple things like a good nap and a hearty meal. Adopting me would mean an opportunity for endless adventures, magical or otherwise. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED
