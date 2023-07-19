Champaign County Pet of the Week

Sherbert is a 1-year-old orange and white spayed female. She is very sweet. While she is very happy not to be living on the streets anymore, she really wants to find a fur-ever home where she can snuggle up with her people and live happily ever after. Come meet her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED