Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi! I’m Cheerio, a sweet, playful kitten who loves making new friends. My days are filled with fun as I chase toys and snuggle up for cozy naps. I was found wandering alone when I was 4-months-old, but now I’m ready to bring joy and companionship to a loving home. Adopt me and let’s create wonderful memories together. Come visit Cheerio at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED