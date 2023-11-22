Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Hawkeye! Hawkeye was brought to Paws Animal Shelter by a gentleman who found him on the bike path going through Urbana. He said he had seen a hawk with the kitten in its mouth. Hawkeye was such a tiny kitten that he went into foster care right away so he could receive more intensive care and socialization. He is a super friendly, loving kitten who gets along very well with all his kitten roommates. He was raised in his foster family with Jack, and they definitely have a special bond. They would both be wonderful additions to any family. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED