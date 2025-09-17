Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Potato! I’m very friendly and outgoing. I came here with my three siblings. We’ve been through a lot together, but we always find a way to purr and play. We’re quite the team, but I’m ready to find my own special human. I’m gentle and kind, and I promise to bring a soft, quiet love to your home. Adopting me won’t just change my life, it will add a unique joy to yours. A home with me in it is a home filled with love. Come visit Potato at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED