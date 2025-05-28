Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Rusty! I’m a friendly feline who loves to explore. My curiosity is as big as the world itself, always seeking out new adventures and discoveries. I’m also quite independent, content to spend time alone, but always ready to share a moment of affection. I was found on the side of the road, a bit lost, but now I’m ready to find my forever home. Adopting me means gaining a loyal companion who will provide you with endless entertainment and unconditional love. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED