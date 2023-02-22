X
Champaign County Pet of the Week

1 hour ago

Meet Chai. She is a 7-month-old torti who is as sweet as she is playful. Chai and her siblings were born here and placed in a foster home until they were big enough to come back. They are all so cute and looking for their forever homes. Come meet them today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

