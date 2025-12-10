Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hey there, I’m Dasher. I was whisked away to Paws Animal Shelter for super pets like me. I’ve got a lot of love to give and I’m as playful as they come. I’m always curious, ready to explore every corner of my new home. But beware, I’ve got a knack for dashing out the door when you least expect it. If you’re looking for a feline companion who can keep you on your toes, I’m your cat. Adopt me and together we can embark on an exciting adventure of a lifetime. Come visit Dasher at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED